Looters target Apple and Lululemon stores in Philadelphia

A group of young individuals wreaked havoc in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, engaging in looting activities at several stores. This incident was unrelated to the earlier peaceful protests held in response to a judge's decision to drop charges against a police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry, as confirmed by the police.

The unruly crowd significantly outnumbered the responding officers as they systematically targeted stores in Center City. They looted merchandise and stashed their stolen items in large plastic bags, as reported by CBS Philadelphia.

The looters targeted a Foot Locker and an Apple store located near 15th and Chestnut Streets, along with a Lululemon store in Rittenhouse Square. Additionally, they are accused of assaulting a security guard at the shoe store, according to the local station.

Police have reported making multiple arrests in connection to this frenzied mass-shoplifting event.

It is important to note that the looting incident bears no connection to the demonstrations held earlier in the day over the dismissal of charges in the Eddie Irizarry case. Various Philadelphia police commanders have clarified this to the media.

Municipal Judge Wendy Pew made the decision to dismiss all charges against Philadelphia Officer Mark Dial, who had fatally shot Eddie Irizarry, 27, through his car window during a traffic stop on August 14. The charges included murder, manslaughter, official oppression, and more. Judge Pew stated that she "100%" agreed with Dial's defense attorneys, who argued that the officer acted in self-defense when he fired his gun six times at Irizarry, believing that Irizarry had a gun.

During the traffic stop, Irizarry, who had been pulled over for erratic driving after a brief pursuit, had a knife near his legs. Dial's partner testified that the officer may have mistaken the dark-handled knife for a gun, adding to the complexity of the case.

The decision by the judge shocked Irizarry's family members, who expressed their intention to continue fighting for justice and indicated that they would appeal the judge's ruling. "We are going to continue to fight for justice because that was wrong," stated Irizarry's cousin, Aracelis Brown, 28, in an interview following the hearing.