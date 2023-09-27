California enacts tax on firearms, ammunition to fund school safety, gun violence programs

Illegal high-capacity magazines and an assault rifle along with multiple guns, ammunition are seen in this Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) photo in Long Beach, California, U.S., released on August 21, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

The U.S. state of California will generate funds to enhance school safety and gun violence intervention programs through the sales of firearms and ammunition, according to a law signed Tuesday.

The newly enacted law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as part of a set of new gun safety measures, imposes an 11% excise tax on firearms and ammunition sold by gun manufacturers and dealers.

The law strengthens the state's public carry regulations, requires microstamping on handgun cartridges to help trace guns used in crimes, and keeps guns away from potentially dangerous individuals.

Newsom emphasized the effectiveness of gun safety laws in saving lives.

"California's gun death rate is 43% lower than the rest of the nation. These new laws will make our communities and families safer," he said in a statement.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said in California, authorities will not settle for inaction when it comes to saving lives.

"Addressing gun violence is critical to protecting public safety; we cannot pretend that they are distinct problems," he said.

In the past decade, California's gun laws have contributed to saving the lives of 19,000 residents, and since the early 1990s, the state has successfully reduced its gun death rate by 50%, said the governor's office.