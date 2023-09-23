Bob Menendez 'temporarily' steps down as U.S. Senate foreign relations chairman after indictment

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez decided to 'temporarialy' step down as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee after he and his wife were indicted on bribery charges, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday.

"Bob Menendez has been a dedicated public servant and is always fighting hard for the people of New Jersey. He has a right to due process and a fair trial," Schumer said in a statement. "Menendez has rightly decided to step down temporarily from his position as Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee until the matter has been resolved."

Menendez and his wife were indicted Friday on bribery charges following a federal investigation into their relationships with a trio of New Jersey businessmen.

The senator is accused of corruption that benefited himself, his wife, foreign governments and businessmen.