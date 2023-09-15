Criticism mounts as Biden claims to have taught 'political theory' at University of Pennsylvania

Social media users criticized President Biden for his statement that he taught "political theory" at the University of Pennsylvania.

Critics accused him of fabricating a fictional persona, as there is no concrete evidence of him ever instructing a class at the university, even though he was appointed an honorary professor there in recent years.

Biden brought up his alleged teaching experience during his speech in Maryland on the economy last Thursday.

In his address, the 46th president discussed the current challenges to American democracy and alluded to his ability to perceive these threats, which he claimed to have developed while teaching at the University of Pennsylvania.

Biden said, "Democracy is at stake, folks. Our democracy is under attack. And we gotta fight for it. I taught at the University of Pennsylvania for four years. And I used to teach political theory. And folks, you always hear every generation has to fight for democracy. And I found myself – it's automatic, we didn't have to believe it – but we do. We do."





