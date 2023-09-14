US 'concerned' over defense cooperation between Russia, North Korea

A day after a high-profile meeting between the two countries' leaders, the US Wednesday voiced concerns over future defense cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

"In a similar fashion to the concern we already expressed about the burgeoning defense relationship between Russia and Iran, we obviously have concerns about any burgeoning defense relationship between North Korea and Russia," US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a news conference.

Kirby also said that Russia providing support to North Korea's illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs would be a "significant cause for concern." Pyongyang's nuclear program is a longstanding violator of UN sanctions and international nonproliferation treaties.

"And if they decide to move forward with some sort of arms deal, we'll obviously take the measure of that and deal with it appropriately," Kirby added.

US officials have said they fear North Korea providing artillery and rockets to Russia to fuel its ongoing war on Ukraine, now over 18 months old. International sanctions on Moscow have tried to cripple its arms production.

In a much-watched meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jung-un met Wednesday in Amur in Russia's Far East.

Before the meeting, Kim said they wanted to further enhance their relationship with Russia, adding that he always supported Putin and the Russian government's decisions.

Putin also described his meeting with Kim as "productive" and said they exchanged views on the situation in the region and bilateral relations.

"DON'T LECTURE US OVER TIES WITH NORTH KOREA"

Russia on Thursday said the United States was hypocritical to criticise President Vladimir Putin's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un because Washington had sown chaos and sent weapons to allies across the world.

"The United States has no right to lecture us on how to live," Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said in a statement.

For the United States and allies, the burgeoning friendship between Kim and Putin is a concern: Washington has accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia, but it is unclear whether any deliveries have been made.

The United States, Antonov said, had built up a coalition in Asia, expanded military drills near the Korean peninsula and was supplying billions of dollars of weapons to Ukraine.

"It is time for Washington to throw its economic sanctions into the rubbish dump," Antonov said. "Maintaining the unipolar dominance so beloved by American officials is no longer possible."