Virginia Democrat candidate performs sex acts with husband in front of online audience to solicit tips

Susanna Gibson, a Democratic candidate running for Virginia's House of Delegates in the 57th district, is facing allegations of engaging in sexual activities with her husband on an online platform and encouraging viewers to send them "tip" money.



Reports suggest that Gibson, a 40-year-old mother of two and a nurse practitioner, used a platform called Chaturbate to live-stream explicit content with her husband. The videos were allegedly archived on a site called Recurbate in September 2022, after she officially entered the political race. While the videos were no longer available on Recurbate following a tip-off to The Washington Post by a GOP operative, the outlet claims to have viewed two of the videos that were still accessible on another non-password protected site.



According to reports, Gibson violated Chaturbate's terms and conditions by soliciting tips in exchange for performing specific sexual acts. In the videos, she can allegedly be seen telling viewers that she was raising money for a "good cause" and would perform certain acts in a "private room" if viewers paid her more "tokens."



Gibson's campaign has not yet responded to requests for comment. Gibson told The Washington Post that she views the incident as an "illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family" and that she won't be intimidated or silenced by such actions. She accused her political opponents and Republican allies of being behind the release of the videos, claiming they were willing to commit a sex crime to attack her and her family.



Gibson's lawyer, Daniel P. Watkins, suggested that the spread of these videos could be a violation of Virginia's revenge porn law, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. He stated that they are cooperating with state and federal law enforcement on the matter.



Gibson is slated to face her GOP opponent, David Owen, in the election scheduled for November 7th.









