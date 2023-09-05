23 injured when vehicle crashes into restaurant in US state of Texas

At least 23 people were injured Monday when a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in the US state of Texas, said police.

The accident took place around noon when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a Denny's restaurant in the Houston suburb of Rosenberg.

"The injuries ranged from minor lacerations to severe injuries, but all appear to be non-life threatening," said Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"All injured parties were conscious at the time they were transported to local hospitals," he said, adding their ages ranged from 12-60.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, according to White.

An investigation into the cause of the accident remains underway.















