F-16s intercept civilian aircraft near Biden vacation site

Two F-16 fighter jets intercepted a civilian aircraft that "violated a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR)" area where U.S. President Joe Biden is vacationing, according to a statement by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) on Friday.

Two NORAD F-16 fighter aircraft and a Coast Guard helicopter responded to the aircraft near Lake Tahoe, Nevada, which violated the TFR around 7.50 a.m. PT Friday, and escorted it out of the area, said the statement.

"During this event, the fighter aircraft dispensed flares-that may have been visible to the public-to gain attention from the pilot," it said.

"Flares were employed with the highest regard for safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground. The flares burn out quickly and completely and there is no danger to people on the ground when dispensed," it added.

"The situation was resolved without incident and with no impact to the President," the White House said later.