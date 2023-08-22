U.S. imposes sanctions on Chinese officials for forced ‘assimilation' of Tibetan children

The U.S. announced Tuesday it will impose visa restrictions on Chinese officials for their alleged involvement in the "forcible assimilation of more than one million Tibetan children in government-run boarding schools."

"These coercive policies seek to eliminate Tibet's distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious traditions among younger generations of Tibetans," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"We urge PRC (People's Republic of China) authorities to end the coercion of Tibetan children into government-run boarding schools and to cease repressive assimilation policies, both in Tibet and throughout other parts of the PRC. We will continue to work with our allies and partners to highlight these actions and promote accountability," he added.

Tibet joined China in 1951 after a brief uprising, which Beijing called a "peaceful liberation."

The U.S. repeatedly pressed Chinese authorities to respect religious freedom and the language of Tibetans while Beijing accused the U.S. of interfering in its internal affairs.