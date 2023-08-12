 Contact Us
News Americas United States ready to provide training to Ukrainian pilots if necessary | US stands ready to help Ukraine train pilots on advanced fighter jets

United States ready to provide training to Ukrainian pilots if necessary | US stands ready to help Ukraine train pilots on advanced fighter jets

John Kirby, the White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator, made the announcement during an online press conference. He said that the training program is being developed in coordination with European partners, and that the United States is prepared to provide training in the United States if necessary.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS
Published August 12,2023
Subscribe
UNITED STATES READY TO PROVIDE TRAINING TO UKRAINIAN PILOTS IF NECESSARY | US STANDS READY TO HELP UKRAINE TRAIN PILOTS ON ADVANCED FIGHTER JETS

The White House announced that Ukrainian pilots are ready to train on F-16 fighter jets in the United States if training capacity in Europe is not enough.

John Kirby, the White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator, said that the training program is being planned carefully and that the United States is working with European partners to ensure that Ukrainian pilots have the necessary skills to operate F-16s.

Kirby also said that the Biden administration is proposing a $40 billion emergency fund to help Ukraine, including $24 billion for military assistance.