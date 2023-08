Russian forces closing in on Ukrainian city of Kupiansk: Report

Russian forces have almost reached the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Kupiansk, state news agency TASS reported Thursday.

TASS said Ukrainian troops are abandoning their positions and just "a number of kilometers are left to pass."

Ukraine denied the report, saying all Russian attacks were repelled and attempts to take the initiative were unsuccessful.

Independent verification of claims is impossible due to the ongoing war.