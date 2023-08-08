Trump: Prosecutors' protective order request would violate rights

 Contact Us
Lawyers representing Donald Trump argued on Monday that a protective order requested by Special Counsel Jack Smith, which aims to restrict the use of evidence in the 2020 election case, would infringe upon the former U.S. president's First Amendment rights.

Reuters AMERICAS
Published August 08,2023
