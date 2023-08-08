Teen girl attacks Asian woman on NYC subway in possible hate crime

Last week, a teenage girl allegedly assaulted an Asian woman who was riding a Manhattan subway train with her family, in what is being investigated by the police as a potential hate crime.

The incident took place on a southbound F train as it approached the West 4th Street station around 8 p.m. The teen was reportedly accompanied by two other young girls. The trio had been shouting and cursing at the family before the alleged attack. The girl is said to have pulled the hair of the 51-year-old mother, punched her repeatedly, and made a derogatory remark with racial undertones.

A witness, Joanna Lin, began recording the scene on her phone, which apparently angered the alleged aggressor. The teen then reportedly attacked Lin, grabbing her hair, throwing her to the ground, and punching her multiple times.

Another woman, Sue Young, who was part of the family being targeted, intervened to help Lin and was also allegedly punched by the teen. Young's glasses were broken, and she sustained injuries including a sore scalp and a bruised arm.

Other passengers on the train managed to restrain the teenagers from causing further harm. The family and Lin disembarked at the next station and called the police. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating the incident.

While the attack is being looked into as a possible hate crime, the victims have stated that they do not believe the assault was racially motivated. Despite this, they want accountability for the actions of the teenagers. The family expressed their desire to find a positive resolution and understanding, with Sue Young hoping that a conversation with the girls could lead to a learning experience for her own daughters.

