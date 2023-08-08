HUNTER BIDENS EX-BUSINESS PARTNER ALLEGES BIDEN FAMILY PROFITED FROM FOREIGN DEALS

Following Devon Archer's recent congressional interview, in which he claimed that President Biden had significant involvement in Hunter Biden's business dealings, attention is now turning to Eric Schwerin, a long-time business partner of Hunter Biden.



Schwerin, who had visited the Obama White House and then-Vice President Biden's residence on numerous occasions, is likely to become a focus of the House Oversight Committee's investigation into the Biden family's business ventures.



Eric Schwerin, a founding partner and managing director of Hunter's now-dissolved firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, had made around 36 visits to the Obama White House and Vice President Biden's residence between 2009 and 2016. These frequent interactions with the Biden family have raised questions about his potential knowledge of their business dealings.



Schwerin's association with the Biden family went beyond casual visits. He played a crucial role in Hunter's financial affairs, managing nearly every aspect of their financial life, as revealed by Hunter's ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle. Schwerin's influence extended to advising and confiding in Joe Biden himself, making him a central figure in the Biden family's business activities.



While the exact nature of Schwerin's role remains to be officially determined, his close connection to Hunter's business ventures, his role in Biden family financial management, and his frequent interactions with both the White House and Vice President Biden's residence are drawing attention to his potential involvement in the complex web of Biden family business dealings.









