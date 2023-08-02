Deadly police raids in Brazil result in a minimum of 43 fatalities

Recent police operations aimed at drug gangs in three Brazilian states have resulted in a significant loss of life, with a confirmed death toll of at least 43 individuals.

In Rio de Janeiro, during a recent operation in the Complexo da Penha area, authorities engaged in a shoot-out with gang members, resulting in at least 10 fatalities.

Meanwhile, São Paulo state witnessed clashes over five days, known as "Operation Shield," leading to the death of 14 suspects. In the state of Bahia, officials reported the killing of 19 suspects since Friday.

During the São Paulo operation, which was initiated after the death of a special forces police officer in Guarujá, 58 individuals were arrested. The police also managed to seize 385kg of narcotics and firearms during the raids.

Despite the efforts, Brazil's Justice Minister, Flavio Dino, criticized the operation in Guarujá, asserting that the police's response was disproportionate to the crime committed.

In Rio de Janeiro, two notable individuals associated with drug trafficking, including a kingpin, were among those killed during the operation in Complexo da Penha.

Four others, including a police officer, were injured in the process. The operation was triggered based on intelligence indicating a gathering of drug trafficking leaders in the area.

The situation prompted the closure of schools, affecting around 3,220 students, and suspended house visits organized by the national health service due to security concerns.









