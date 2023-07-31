Arizona faces extreme heat, with July set to be hottest month on record in U.S.

According to data from the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS), temperatures in Arizona will continue to exceed 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the coming week.

For the past 10 days, temperatures in Arizona have exceeded 43C.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, over 5,000 heat records were broken across the country in the past 30 days.

"According to ERA5 data from the EU-funded Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), the first three weeks of July have been the warmest three-week period on record and the month is on track to be the hottest July and the hottest month on record," said the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Thursday.

"These temperatures have been related to heat waves in large parts of North America, Asia, and Europe, which along with wildfires in countries, including Canada and Greece, have had major impacts on people's health, the environment, and economies," it added.

California, which Arizona shares a border with, has also been experiencing extreme heat, with Central Valley temperatures averaging around 37C (98.6F) for most of July.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the 70,000-acre wildfire that began in California's Mojave National Preserve before spreading into Nevada remained 0% contained on Sunday as firefighters battled deadly "fire whirls" caused by extreme heat and unstable winds.

Clark County, where the wildfires reached Nevada, officials advised the public to avoid State Route 164 but did not issue an evacuation notice as of yet.