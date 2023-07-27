Driverless taxi ‘Cruise’ takes to the streets of San Francisco

Cruise, a self-driving car company owned by General Motors, has launched around 240 robot taxi services in the U.S. city of San Francisco, California.

The app is seen as a first step toward the wider commercial deployment of a long-promised autonomous alternative to ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft.

For now, driverless transportation is only available to the public at night and in certain parts of the city, but it is planned to become more widespread throughout San Francisco in the future.

The driverless robot taxi 'Cruise' was seen on the road in San Francisco in the evening.