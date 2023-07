A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit 83 kilometres (51 miles) east off the coast of Vanuatu, the US Geological Survey said Wednesday.

The US Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat to the islands of Guam, Rota, Tinian or Saipan from the quake, which hit at a depth of 10 kilometres. The nearest city, Port-Olry, was 95 kilometres away.