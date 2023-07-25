Florida governor 'uninjured' in car accident in U.S. state of Tennessee

Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks with voters and residents in border-adjacent communities during a campaign event in Eagle Pass, Texas, on June 26, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident Tuesday in the U.S. state of Tennessee, according to a report.

DeSantis, who is a Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential race, was uninjured, Fox News reported, citing a statement by his spokesman Bryan Griffin.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," said Griffin. "He and his team are uninjured."

"We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," said Griffin.