Miami mom arrested for trying to hire hitman to kill her son - police

A Florida teen mom was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to hire a hit man through a parody website to kill her 3-year-old son.



Jazmin Paez, 18, reportedly contacted the fake website rentahitman.com and provided detailed instructions, including pictures of the boy and the exact location where he would be on Thursday.



Miami-Dade police said Paez filled out an online form requesting a hit man to take her son away and possibly kill him "ASAP," using the code/safe word "Put me in coach." The website owner, Robert Innes, became suspicious due to the specific details and reported the incident to the police, although initially, they didn't believe him.



Eventually, a detective was assigned to the case, and they pretended to be the hit man, leading Paez to agree to pay $3,000 for the murder. She was arrested and faces charges of soliciting murder and unlawful use of a communications device.

Thankfully, her son is safe and staying with relatives, and the Florida Department of Children and Families has been notified of the case.

The website, rent-a-hitman.com, was originally created as a project for a cybersecurity company by Innes, but it has attracted attention from individuals seeking real harm. Several people have been arrested after using the site to request hitman services in the past.







