UK invest $12 billion in military to attain 'technology superpower' status

The United Kingdom is set to invest a staggering $12 billion in its military, aiming to achieve the status of a 'technology superpower.' The UK Ministry of Defence has put forth a proposed budget of $11.8 billion to bolster its military and defense capabilities, reflecting the nation's commitment to strengthening its armed forces.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS
Published July 19,2023
According to the Defense Command Paper 23 published this month, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced a budget to invest roughly $11.8 billion in developing new military technology. The investment aims to support UK defense goals and maintain its leading position in military capabilities.

To become a center of scientific and technological power, the MoD plans to focus on various areas, including robots, human enhancement, directed energy weapons, and new materials.

The plan involves using the latest technologies to strengthen the UK's defense against emerging threats.

A sum of $4.1 billion will be allocated to acquire new weapons to replace those supplied to Ukraine last year.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace emphasized the need to modernize and adapt the military to tackle new challenges.

The investment aims to ensure that the UK maintains its leadership in critical technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum, and robotics, which have demonstrated their importance in the context of the Ukraine conflict.