Powerball jackpot hits $900M as no one wins Saturday drawing

The US Powerball jackpot grand prize grew to a whopping $900 million on Saturday, after no ticket got all six numbers.

The winning numbers for the nearly $875 million prize on Saturday were 2-9-43-55-57, and the Powerball was 18.

Mega Millions also jumped to $640 million after no winners in Friday's game.

The next Powerball draw will be held on Monday while Mega Millions will be held on Tuesday.