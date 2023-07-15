Boston mayor Michelle Wu slammed for sharing list of critics with U.S. police

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has been criticized for creating a list of her most vocal critics and sharing it with local authorities.

The list was created in response to harassment and physical intimidation that Wu experienced over several months. The Boston Police Department requested the list after individuals harassed Wu outside her home and at public events.

The disclosure of the list came after it was obtained through a public records request by Wu's opponents. Some critics have drawn comparisons to President Richard Nixon's tactics of compiling lists of political opponents.

The list included the names of Wu's vocal opponents, anti-vaccine activists protesting at her home, and North End restaurant owners who opposed her policies. The email containing the list was sent by Wu's former Director of Constituent Services to a Boston Police Captain and copied to two of Wu's aides.

The actions of the administration have raised concerns about silencing or intimidating critics. Wu, the first woman and Asian-American to serve as Boston's mayor, took office in November 2021.










