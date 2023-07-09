MISSING MEXICAN JOURNALISTS BODY FOUND - NEWSPAPER

The body of missing 59-year-old Mexican journalist Luis Martín Sanchez Iniguez was found in the Mexican state of Nayarit, his newspaper La Jornada said on Saturday.

Sanchez Iniguez had been missing since Wednesday and his wife filed a missing persons report with Mexican authorities on Friday. His body was found on the outskirts of the city of Tepic. It was not immediately clear how he died.

In Mexico, investigating corruption, crime and drug cartels often comes at a high risk. The country consistently ranks as one of the most deadly countries for journalists, according to press freedom groups.









