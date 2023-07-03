Texas man found alive eight years after being reported missing as Houston teen

After more than eight years since his disappearance as an 18-year-old in Houston, Texas, Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV has been found alive over the weekend, albeit with cuts, bruises, and blood in his hair.

Rudy Farias was last seen on March 6, 2015, while walking his dogs in a neighborhood in northeast Houston. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) had been actively involved in the search for him since then.

On Saturday, the Texas Center for the Missing announced on Twitter that Farias had been located safe and was currently recovering in a hospital. They requested continued prayers for his family during his recovery process.

According to Farias' mother, someone discovered him unresponsive outside a church and promptly called 911. He exhibited injuries such as cuts and bruises all over his body, with blood in his hair.



Although Farias' mother and others attempted to communicate with him, he only spoke a few words and assumed a fetal position. She acknowledged that his healing process would be lengthy but expressed gratitude for his safe discovery.

The circumstances surrounding Rudy Farias IV's disappearance and the events leading up to his recent discovery remain unknown.



