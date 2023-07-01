BIDEN ENGAGES IN HEATED EXCHANGE WITH FOX NEWS REPORTER FOLLOWING SUPREME COURTS RULING ON STUDENT DEBT RELIEF

President Joe Biden faced a tense exchange with Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, who questioned him about providing "false hope" to Americans regarding student loan forgiveness through executive order, which was ultimately rejected by the Supreme Court.



The court's 6-3 decision on Friday concluded that federal law does not grant the secretary of education the authority to cancel over $430 billion in student loan debt. In response to the ruling, Heinrich asked the president about giving borrowers false hope, referencing his previous doubts about his own authority to enact such an order without Congress.



Biden responded sternly, denying that he gave false hope and stating that he acted within his appropriate authority. He blamed Republicans for snatching away the hope that had been given, emphasizing the significance of the hope provided.



Heinrich's reference to Biden's past statements was accurate, as the president himself expressed doubts about his ability to implement student loan forgiveness through executive action in February 2021. At that time, Biden stated that he didn't believe he had the authority to do so with a simple signature.



The Supreme Court's ruling aligned with Biden's previous remarks. Chief Justice John Roberts, in the majority opinion, explained that the Secretary's plan to cancel federal student loan balances lacked authorization from the HEROES Act and was therefore not permissible. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's statement that the president does not have the power for debt forgiveness was also cited in the majority opinion.



Biden's executive order, known as the HEROES Act, aimed to provide debt relief of up to $10,000 (and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients) to individuals earning less than $125,000 annually. The program received around 16 million applications before being halted for judicial review.

Republicans strongly opposed Biden's unilateral approach, arguing that he lacked the authority to forgive student loans without congressional involvement. The Congressional Budget Office estimated the plan would cost taxpayers approximately $400 billion. Republicans raised concerns about fairness for those who had paid their loans, repaid their debts, or never attended college.



Despite the significant setback from the Supreme Court, President Biden vowed to continue fighting for student loan forgiveness.







