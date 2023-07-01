News Americas Amusing photo captures alligator appearing to smile and wave

Melissa Chadwell, a resident of DeLeon Springs, Florida, recently delighted many with a humorous photo she captured. She shared the photo in the Alligators of Florida Facebook group, featuring an alligator's attempt to climb onto a dock in Volusia County. The alligator's pose and seemingly friendly expression added to the humour of the photo, bringing smiles to the viewers.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS Published July 01,2023

The reptile appeared to be posing and looking quite friendly. Chadwell expressed her delight with the photo, emphasizing that it was a stroke of luck.



The post quickly gained popularity, accumulating thousands of likes and nearly a great number of shares.



Many people joined in the comment section, finding the photo amusing and sharing their own humorous interpretations of the alligator's expression and intentions.







