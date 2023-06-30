Individual with weapons arrested after approaching Obamas' D.C. residence

Law enforcement officials have arrested a man in Washington, D.C., in the neighborhood where former President Barack Obama resides. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Taylor Taranto from Seattle, Washington, was apprehended by the Secret Service after being spotted within blocks of the Obama home. Taranto attempted to flee but was captured before reaching the residence.



Upon Taranto's arrest, law enforcement discovered a van parked nearby containing multiple weapons and materials that could be used to create an explosive device similar to a Molotov cocktail.



However, the materials had not been assembled into a functional explosive, according to officials familiar with the details. Taranto had reportedly made threats against a public figure during recent livestreams on social media, which raised concerns among U.S. officials.



Additionally, Taranto had an active warrant related to his involvement in the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Authorities believe his presence in Obama's neighborhood was not accidental but intentionally targeted.



Taranto had been in the Washington, D.C., area for a couple of months and was observed camping out in his van near the D.C. jail, where many January 6 defendants are held.

Taranto has been charged with being a fugitive from justice, as confirmed by the Metropolitan Police Department. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with this incident, and it remains unclear whether the Obamas were present at home during the time of the arrest.







