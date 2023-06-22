Venezuela shoots down one more plane for violating airspace

The reported incident suggests that a plane entering Venezuelan airspace from Mexico was allegedly shot down by the Venezuelan army after being identified as a potential threat.

According to reports, the plane departed from Cozumel, a city located in southern Mexico, with its destination set for the Dutch island country of Curaçao, situated off the coast of Venezuela.



The Bolivarian National Armed Forces of Venezuela (FANB) purportedly classified the aircraft as an "enemy" and subsequently took action.



FANB Commander General Domingo Larez Hernandez claimed that the plane disappeared from radar after entering Venezuelan airspace. It is alleged that the aircraft deliberately deactivated its location transmitter and radio to avoid detection.



Subsequently, the plane was reportedly shot down as it approached the plains near the Colombian border, an area known for smuggling activities.



General Hernandez also mentioned that they discovered evidence suggesting the involvement of the plane in drug and arms smuggling. However, specific details regarding the number of individuals on board, as well as any casualties or injuries resulting from the incident, have not been disclosed.



Reports suggest that Venezuela has purportedly shot down 34 planes that illegally entered its airspace throughout the course of this year.



Nevertheless, the veracity and accuracy of these claims remain unconfirmed, and it is advisable to refer to verified sources for reliable information regarding such incidents.







