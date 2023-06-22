INVASIVE SPECIES ALERT: ONE OF THE WORLDS TOP 100 INVASIVE SPECIES SPOTTED IN FLORIDA, TRIGGERING QUARANTINE MEASURES

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services announced on Tuesday the establishment of a quarantine zone in southern Broward and northern Miami-Dade to prevent the spread of giant African land snails.

According to the department, the quarantine prohibits the movement of giant African land snails or regulated articles, including plants, plant parts, soil, yard waste, and building materials within, through, or from the designated quarantine area without a compliance agreement.

The presence of a giant African land snail was confirmed in Miramar on June 2nd. These snails can grow up to 8 inches long and have distinct whirled, brown-mottled shells. They are known to lay up to 2,500 eggs per year.

The quarantine area is bounded by Pembroke Road to the north, SW 62nd Avenue to the east, NW 215th Street in Miami-Dade to the south, and South University Drive to the west.

To control the infestation, the agriculture department will treat properties with a metaldehyde-based molluscicide, which disrupts the mucus production ability of snails and slugs, making them susceptible to dehydration and reducing their mobility. Affected snails often seek hiding places, become inactive, and die within days.

Residents like Vivian Elliott have encountered these snails in their yards. She discovered four of them two weeks ago, describing them as large in size. Vivian learned about the snails through a flyer left on her front door.

Dr. Trevor Smith from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services explained that approximately 190 snails have been found so far.



"These snails are considered agricultural pests, as they feed on various plants, including landscape plants. Additionally, they pose a risk to structures like stucco homes due to their calcium-seeking behaviour. The snails also carry a parasite called Rat Lung Worm, which can cause meningitis in humans and other mammals," Smith said in a statement

Originating from East Africa, giant African land snails have previously been eradicated twice in Florida. The first eradication took place from 1969 to 1975, and a 10-year effort in Miami-Dade County concluded in 2021, costing approximately $23 million and resulting in the collection of about 170,000 snails. The current quarantine aims to prevent further infestations and protect both the agriculture industry and public health.









