Large explosion of fuel shakes Clorinda and Nanawa in Argentina: video

A large-scale fire is being recorded in the Argentine town of Clorinda (Formosa), on the border with Nanawa (Presidente Hayes), after the explosion of barrels, tankers, and fuel distributor vehicles.

The moment of the fire in a clandestine warehouse on the border with the district of Beterete Cue on the Paraguayan side went viral through a video that shows the desperation of the witnesses fleeing from the great blaze.

#Urgente: Un incendio de gran magnitud se registra en este momento en Clorinda, en el límite con Nanawa, tras la explosión de bidones, cisterna y vehículos distribuidores de combustible que estaban en un depósito clandestino, en el barrio 25 de Mayo.

According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by the explosion of seven fuel tanks used for smuggling, including vehicles that were in the warehouse.

Other data mentions a tanker tank, as well as a completely destroyed van. Three neighboring houses would be affected by the flames; no injuries reported so far.

The area is permeated by the smuggling of various products, which is affected by the difference in prices between the two countries, which has already reached 42.9% this year, according to a recent report by the Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP).

At the beginning of last March, a similar situation occurred in Formosa, also in a clandestine fuel depot for smuggling.

The fire devastated a 25,000-liter shed in the Las Orquídeas neighborhood and could only be put out more than five hours later when everything burned, because the firefighters who attended did not have the chemical foam to put out the fire caused by fuels.