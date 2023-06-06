UFO stories may not be mere conspiracy theories | American public has been deceived for decades: U.S. official

A former Air Force veteran and member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, David Grusch, has decided to reveal classified information about extraterrestrial craft allegedly recovered and kept secret by the U.S. government.

While blurry videos of unidentified flying objects have intrigued UFO enthusiasts for years, the government has recently taken a more active role in investigating such sightings. Congress established an official U.S. government task force called the "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena" task force, which has now been renamed the "All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office" (AARO).

Despite government agencies like NASA consistently stating that there is no credible evidence of extraterrestrial activity on Earth, Grusch is coming forward to shed light on undisclosed information.

Grusch, who served within the UAP task force, claims that the group was denied access to a crash retrieval program that involved recovering non-human technical vehicles, possibly spacecraft, from other species. Initially skeptical, Grusch began to receive testimonies and documents from senior former intelligence officers, revealing the existence of a program that the UAP Task Force was unaware of.

To support his claims, Grusch has filed a whistle-blower complaint and provided classified evidence to Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General. While NewsNation has confirmed Grusch's credentials and resume, they have not seen or verified the alleged proof due to national security reasons.

Grusch admits that he hasn't seen photos of the alleged craft himself, but he has extensively discussed the matter with other intelligence officials who claim to have encountered such objects.

Grusch firmly believes that the American public has been deceived for decades and expresses concern over what he calls a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the population.

If Grusch's statements are accurate, this would be the first time an official representative from the U.S. government has acknowledged the possibility of extraterrestrial existence.

According to journalist Leslie Kean, who reported Grusch's story, she has multiple sources that corroborate his claims. Although the lack of documents and photographs may raise questions, Kean emphasizes that all the information Grusch shared is classified.

Aware of the skepticism he may face, Grusch stands by his account, acknowledging the personal and professional risks associated with his decision to speak out.







