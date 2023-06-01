Plane crashes in Pennsylvania Turnpike near Harrisburg

Around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, a single-engine Cessna 180 with two individuals on board collided with a utility vehicle while descending on a Pennsylvania Turnpike offramp near the Capital City Airport.

According to Ted Czech from the York County Office of Emergency Management, one of the passengers from the plane was airlifted to the hospital, while the second passenger was taken by ambulance.

The investigation will determine the severity of their injuries. Fortunately, the truck driver involved in the incident did not sustain any injuries.

Czech mentioned that the local investigation into the incident is being led by the Pennsylvania State Police, who are currently examining the circumstances that led to the crash.

Although a hazmat team was summoned, no reports of fire or explosion have been made.

The investigation on the incident are ongoing as the road will be closed for some time.