8 gun-related deaths in US during Memorial Day weekend: Tracking group

Eight people were killed and more than 70 injured in US shootings during the long Memorial Day weekend, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.

The online tracker shows shootings occurred at least in 10 states.

The deadliest shooting happened in New Mexico that left three dead.

There have been more than 200 mass shootings across the US in 2023 with More than 14,800 killed.

A majority of Americans are in favor of gun control, however, the issue is extremely divisive between Democrats and Republicans with the latter opposing stricter gun laws.













