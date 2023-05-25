Emotional Biden mourns on anniversary of Uvalde school massacre

An emotional President Joe Biden marked the first anniversary of the Uvalde, Texas school massacre on Wednesday, saying that mass shootings have spread "killing fields" across America.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visibly struggled to hold back tears at the ceremony in the White House in front of 21 white candles representing the 19 children and two school staff murdered at Robb Elementary School.

Biden choked up as he said the anniversary was a "really tough day" for the "broken" families.

In the brief, televised speech Biden repeated his frequent urging for Congress to pass "commonsense gun laws" to regulate access to powerful firearms.

Biden said this should include universal background checks for people buying firearms and an end to immunity from legal liability for gun makers.

He reiterated his call for a ban on the notorious AR-15 -- the military style rifle which has become immensely popular among legitimate gun enthusiasts, but also the weapon of choice in mass shootings.

Republicans in Congress have for years resisted new regulations, arguing -- even as the bloodshed multiplies -- that unfettered gun ownership is protected by the constitution.

Biden noted that shootings have become the biggest cause of death for children in America. Just in the last year there have been 650 mass shootings, he said.

"Jill and I couldn't help but think that too many schools, too many every day places have become killing fields in communities all across every part of America. And in each place we hear the same message: 'Do something, for God's sake please do something,'" Biden said.

Biden concluded by praying for the bereaved to find comfort so that they "make it."