Fossil fuel producers are responsible for 37% of the surge in wildfires resulting in the loss of vast tracks of forest in Canada and the US, according to a report Wednesday.

The Environmental Research Letters journal found that more than one-third of the area burned up by the leap in wildfires between 1986 - 2021 can be laid at the feet of 88 major fossil fuel producers and cement manufacturers.

"What we found is that the emissions from these companies have dramatically increased wildfire activity," Carly Phillips, co-author on the study and researcher at the Science Hub for Climate Litigation at the Union of Concerned Scientists said as reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

This year is the worst to date for wildfires, according to officials in the Western Canadian province of Alberta.

For example, it is estimated at least 10,000 square kilometers (2,471,053 acres) of land have been scorched by more than 100 wildfires in 2023.

That is an area roughly the size of Tokat Province in Türkeye. And the ongoing blazes have also consumed large tracts of land in British Columbia and Saskatchewan, forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate. At one point, close to 3,000 firefighters were battling blazes.

The 88 producers have played a large role in the increase in global temperatures over the years and are continuing currently.

This and other studies have shown the temperature jump is caused by what is called the "vapor pressure deficit" (VDP) -- a method of measuring the atmosphere's drying capability, that has spurred the leap in wildfires.

While not admitting responsibility of the wildfire surge, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) told the CBC in that there is said no doubt the battle against climate change must continue.

"While our view may differ from the group who produced the study, what we can agree on is the need for continued work towards driving down greenhouse gas emissions," said CAPP spokesperson Jay Averill.