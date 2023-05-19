Alarm in Mexico after major fire in San Pedro Xalostoc factory

This Friday afternoon there was a strong fire in a paint factory located in the industrial zone of San Pedro Xalostoc, in the municipality of Ecatepec, State of Mexico.

The flames caused the roof of the main warehouse of the factory located on Gasoducto Street, between Ejido and Gustavo Garmendia, to fall, where the authorities ordered the evacuation of 12 neighboring properties, including some homes.

Samuel Gutiérrez, coordinator of Civil Protection of the State of Mexico, reported that "there is no person injured in the fire of a factory in Ecatepec", where a security perimeter of approximately 300 meters was established.

The state official considered that in a period of two hours, approximately, they will be able to control the strong flames, adding that the fire crews have the main objective of mitigating and neutralizing the fuel within the area, particularly a gas tank.

He also pointed out that once suffocated, expert work will be carried out to determine the causes of the incident, which generated alarm among the inhabitants due to the enormous column of smoke that emanated.

The Civil Protection coordinator of the State of Mexico added that more than 15 pipes work in the area and there are around 80 elements, who are working in the factory to fight the fire.