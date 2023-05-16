New York City plans to use school gyms as temporary shelters for migrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday that school gyms will be repurposed as temporary shelters for undocumented migrants.

Around 20 gyms are being considered as shelters for undocumented migrants and a final decision on the selection has not yet been made, Adams told NY1 television.

"This is one of the last places we want to look at. None of us are comfortable with having to take these drastic steps," he said.

Fifteen buses of migrants are expected to arrive in the city this weekend and more than 65,000 migrant asylum seekers have already reached, according to Adams.

He also said the city needs assistance in handling the influx of migrants passing through the five boroughs as other states are using funds to transport them.

Adams is also demanding emergency action at the border to prevent the burden from falling on the city.

"We need an emergency action down at the border where we do a decompression strategy (settling migrants in other areas), so this does not fall on New York City," he added.















