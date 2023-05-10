Major tornado recorded on highway in Mexico after it traveled 4 municipalities

The video of a tornado in Coahuila has gone viral on social networks. According to the report of the local authorities, this natural phenomenon moved close to four municipalities.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by the user @NuevoVirales, shows a person recording from inside a vehicle that is traveling on a highway in the state of Coahuila. In the background, a tornado is seen as vehicles move along the road.

¡Sorprendente! 😱

Captan tornado en la Carretera 57, tramo Nueva Rosita-Allende en #Coahuila pic.twitter.com/syRNxMXuon — Virales de Nuevo Laredo (@NuevoVirales) May 9, 2023

From the distance from which the video clip was recorded, it can be intuited that the meteorological phenomenon is of a considerable size. Although it is not shown to cause damage in its path, it is understood that it drizzles on the road.

Regarding the tornado in Coahuila, the National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that during the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on May 8, a rotating cell was observed with the probability of forming a tornado.

The natural phenomenon moved on an east-northeast route and passed through the municipalities of Piedras Negras, Nava, Morelos and Allende.

The local authorities did not report any incidents, material damages, or injuries during the passage of the tornado through the state located in the north of the Mexican Republic.