Biden says U.S.-Mexico border will be 'chaotic for a while’ as Title 42 nears its end

Migrant people carrying food and goods cross the banks of the Rio Grande to be processed by the Border Patrol El Paso Sector, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on May 8, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The U.S.-Mexico border will be "chaotic for a while" as Title 42 nears an end, U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday.

Biden said he spoke with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for about an hour and said they discussed continued close coordination between border authorities and strong enforcement measures.

Asked about the immigration problems that may occur with the expiration on May 11 of Title 42, a coronavirus pandemic-era authorization which facilitates the deportation of irregular migrants at the country's border, Biden told reporters "it will be chaotic for a while."

His administration was working to make the change orderly, "but it remains to be seen," he said.

Biden criticized Republicans who suggest that spending on border issues should be cut and said they are doing their best in this regard.

The expiration of Title 42 has raised concerns among officials that it could worsen the existing humanitarian crisis at the southern border by encouraging a surge of migrants attempting to cross into the U.S.

The Biden administration has been bracing for an expected surge in migrant arrivals at the southern border as Title 42 comes to an end.

Since Title 42 was enacted by former President Donald Trump in March 2020, the policy has allowed the U.S. to expel migrants nearly 2.7 million times from the southern border, according to government figures.