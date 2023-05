At least 18 people were killed in armed attacks in northern Mexico this past weekend, according to local media reports.

The bodies of 14 people were found on Grandma and Proletaria streets in Ciudad Juarez city, while another four were retrieved from a minibus and a pickup truck, reports said.

Some of the victims were found blindfolded with their hands bound, according to officials.

Authorities have attributed the violence to gang rivalries and are ramping up security measures, the reports said.