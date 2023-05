Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro said he had spoken by phone with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to "express all the support of the Venezuelan people after the terrorist attack on the Kremlin."

Russia has accused the U.S. of being behind what it says was a drone attack on Moscow's Kremlin citadel intended to kill Putin, an assertion the U.S. called "ludicrous."

Maduro and Putin also discussed deepening their countries' bilateral cooperation, Maduro said on Twitter.