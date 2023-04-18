Los Angeles mayor pledges $1.3B to tackle homelessness crisis

The mayor of Los Angeles has suggested spending $1.3 billion next year on shelter and treatment programs to address the California city's homeless crisis.

"Leaning into the new direction we charted for L.A., my budget also includes an unprecedented $1.3 billion investment to accelerate our momentum on homelessness," Mayor Karen Bass said in an annual address to City Council, adding: "This is a record for the city of Los Angeles."

Bass also said the budget would contain the cash for substance abuse treatment beds for the homeless, although she did not specify how many would be available.

In addition, Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, has vowed to provide 500 temporary dwellings to the city, while the administration of President Joe Biden is said to have sent more than $200 million to organizations helping the homeless.

For years, the city has made major investments in programs for the homeless. In 2021, then-Mayor Eric Garcetti authorized a $1 billion budget for the homeless, yet the population grew.

Half of the city's more than 40,000 homeless people are addicted to drugs or alcohol. Every day, an estimated five homeless individuals die in the city.