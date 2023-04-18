Brazil police carry out more raids as part of Jan. 8 riots probe

Brazil's federal police said on Tuesday they were carrying out new raids as part of an investigation into the Jan. 8 riots in Brasilia, in which supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings.

They were serving 16 preventive arrest warrants and 22 search and seizure warrants in seven states and the federal district, where Brasilia is located, a statement said.

The raids represent the tenth phase of an operation launched in mid-January to identify people who participated in, funded or fostered the riots, in which a crowd invaded and ransacked the Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.











