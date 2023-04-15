News Americas U.S., Vietnam mull upgrading diplomatic relations during Blinken visit

U.S., Vietnam mull upgrading diplomatic relations during Blinken visit

DPA AMERICAS Published April 15,2023 Subscribe

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son pose for photographs as they meet at the Government Guest House in Hanoi, Vietnam, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (REUTERS)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the possibility of upgrading the diplomatic relationship between the two former foes from a "comprehensive partnership" to a "strategic partnership" on Saturday in Hanoi.



During his first state visit to the south-east Asian country as secretary of state, Blinken praised the flourishing relationship between the two countries, and expressed a desire to elevate their bilateral ties to "an even higher, higher level."



Chinh told Blinken that upgrading the bilateral relationship between the two countries was a possibility, saying: "We will consider... raising the partnership between the two countries to a new height."



Blinken met with Chinh on Saturday morning as part of a three-day visit, during which he will also meet Vietnam's Communist Party Chief Nguyen Phu Trong later on Saturday as part of efforts to mark the 10-year anniversary of the "comprehensive partnership" between the two countries.



The U.S. is seeking a diplomatic upgrade amid efforts to counter China's influence in the Asia-Pacific region, although it remains unclear when an upgrade could take place.



Following his meeting with Chinh, Blinken and Vietnam's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son attended a ground-breaking ceremony for a new U.S. embassy in Hanoi, which is being constructed at a cost of $1.2 billion.



Blinken said the new embassy provides "another significant step towards strengthening the vital partnership between our nations and peoples."



Blinken arrived in Vietnam on Friday evening and will fly out to Japan on Sunday morning to join a meeting of foreign ministers from G7 countries.























