Brazil authorities order Bolsonaro to testify on Jan. 8 riots

Authorities in Brazil have ordered Jair Bolsonaro to testify to federal police, setting a 10-day deadline in connection to the ransacking and invasion that occurred on Jan. 8, according to a document published by the country's Supreme Federal Court.

It said the investigation has been opened with the objective to provide a "complete investigation" around what took place on Jan. 8 and lists a number of potential crimes, including "incitement to crime" against Brazil's three powers in the capital, Brasilia.

The document signed by Justice Alexandre de Moraes said the hearing of Bolsonaro is "an indispensable measure towards the complete clarification of the investigated facts."

Upholding the request made by authorities, De Moraes also set a 10 day deadline.

Bolsonaro returned to Brazil in March after spending three months in the US prior to the inauguration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva which the document also noted.

On Jan. 8 Bolsonaro supporters managed to invade and ransack the Planalto Palace, or President's Office, Congress and the Supreme Federal Court -- until they were contained by security forces.

In the aftermath, Lula alleged that Bolsonaro rallied his base on social media and through public speeches, a charge Bolsonaro has denied.

Bolsonaro is currently under investigation by authorities due to allegations that he and his entourage attempted to illegally bring $3.2 million worth of luxury jewelry from the Saudi Arabian government without declaring them in 2021.

The items were seized by customs officials in October of that year after being discovered in a backpack of a government aide.

































