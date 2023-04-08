U.S. prolongs national emergency over 'harmful foreign activities' by Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the Monterey Park shooting and his efforts to reduce gun violence at The Boys & Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley in Monterey Park, California, U.S., March 14, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Biden administration extended a national emergency on Friday to "deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat" to national security, foreign policy, and the economy over Russia's "harmful foreign activities."

"Specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation -- in particular, efforts to undermine the conduct of free and fair democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies and partners," President Joe Biden said in a statement on the executive order.

The measure was extended for a year, said the notice, listing several other activities of Moscow deemed harmful, including "to engage in and facilitate malicious cyber-enabled activities against the US, its allies, and partners."