Amazon courier delivers cargo during police operation

During a hostage operation in the US, an Amazon courier tried to deliver the cargo. The courier entered the scene despite the police intervention to a man who took his child hostage.

Although the event took place in the state of North Carolina last month, those moments of the driver were shared on TikTok last week and went viral.

In the footage, the courier drives past several police cars with a parcel in hand. One of the police officers stops the unknown driver and picks up the package.

The Amazon employee then takes a photo and returns to his vehicle to show that he has delivered the shipment.

The person recording the video says "Oh my god".