Pigeon travelling in US subway goes viral: 'not his first time'

A pigeon that was recorded in the New York subway has gone viral on social media.

Not because of the fact of being present in a space theoretically reserved for humans, but because of the way in which the animal moves through the wagon.

The video, shared on Instagram by the @subwaycreatures account, has surpassed half a million views in a few hours, with more than 15,000 likes and around 200 comments.

Among them, many of the users highlight the naturalness that the pigeon shows when using the North American subway.

"You can tell that it's not his first time," commented a user.

"Only New York pigeons walk like real New Yorkers," wrote another. In addition, another user joked that it is only a method "to avoid being hunted by hawks."