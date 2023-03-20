Report: 3 people dead, suspect detained in Georgia shooting

Three people are dead in what authorities said was a shooting in an Atlanta-area home early Monday, according to a news report.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office received a report of gunshots at 12:10 a.m. in the Honey Creek Country Club neighborhood of Conyers, Georgia, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Atlanta, .

Deputies arrived and found three people who had been shot. The victims, who were not immediately identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect who was not immediately identified was in custody and an investigation was ongoing early Monday, WSB-TV reported.